Urban Street Bistro to offer free meals for families who need them

Wausau-based food company Urban Street Bistro has announced that they will provide free meals at several area elementary schools over the next few weeks for anyone who needs them.

In a Facebook post, the company says that feeding the hungry has always been a cornerstone of their business, and with the strain that will be placed on families that rely on school nutritional services to help feed their kids, they want to help bridge the gap.

The meals will be served out of the bistro’s orange trailer near the locations listed below from 11 AM until 1 PM.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, March 19 at GD Jones Elementary

Tuesday, March 24 at Stettin Elementary

Tuesday, March 31 at Riverview Elementary.

