Upham Mansion celebrates 40-years of Pie and Ice Cream Social

On Saturday the staff and volunteers at the Upham Mansion held it's annual Pie and Ice Cream Social and provided tours of the historic building.

Built in the early 1880s, the Upham Mansion is known as Marshfield largest historical artifact. The building has since been turned into a community museum and is used for educational purposes. Every year the Pie and Ice Cream Social proceeds go to benefit the upkeep of the building.

According to staff, more than 500 people toured the mansion and bought pie and ice cream on Saturday.

"This is a chance to give people the opportunity to step back in time and see what it was like back then," explained Diane Wolf, Event Chair for the Ice Cream Social.

All of the deserts was either homemade or donated from people in the community. There was also a chance for people to participate in raffles.

"It's been a very good dairy fest for us despite the weather, it did rain, but it cleared up and we had a great turnout.," explained Christine Buchanan, one of the Volunteers on Saturday.

The Upham Mansion Offers tours of the Building Wednesday and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.