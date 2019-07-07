Women's World Cup: U.S. beat Netherlands 2-0

United States beats the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women's World Cup title

LYON, France (AP) -- The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 when Megan Rapinoe (rah-PEE-noh) converted a penalty kick in the second half. Then, Rose Lavelle put the U.S. up 2-0 against the Netherlands with a solo goal in the 69th minute.

Rapinoe, the pink-haired U.S. captain who grabbed attention on and off the field, scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

It was Rapinoe's sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England's Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.

SOCCER-NWSL-BUDWEISER

Budweiser becomes sponsor of NWSL

UNDATED (AP) -- Budweiser has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the National Women's Soccer League. The partnership was announced today ahead of the Women's World Cup final in France. The NWSL is in its seventh year and has already lasted longer than any other professional women's league in the United States. Players from the U.S. women's national team are allocated across the league's nine teams.

Budweiser will have naming rights to the playoffs, the championship and the MVP trophy as part of the deal. Additionally, the company's executives will work with the league's players in the offseason in a sports business training program.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look around the majors today

UNDATED (AP) -- Padres' left-hander Joey Lucchesi (loo-KAY'-see) has never defeated the Dodgers in four previous starts. Last Sunday, he gave up two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals, and has a 3.38 ERA in 10 starts since the beginning of May. He'll throw against the Dodgers' right-hander Ross Stripling who makes his third start since returning to the starting rotation after an injury to left-hander Rich Hill. Stripling has a 2.61 ERA against the Padres in 38 career innings.

Elsewhere around the majors:

-- Cardinals' right-hander Jack Flaherty is winless and has an 11.37 ERA in two career starts against the Giants. San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija (suh-MAHR'-juh) has never beaten St. Louis in three career starts at Oracle Park.

-- The Oakland Athletics' right-hander Daniel Mengden is 2-0 since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 26. The Mariners will send out an opener to be named, likely right-hander Matt Carasiti, to start today's game, then bring in left-hander Wade LeBlanc.

-- The Colorado Rockies' right-hander German Marquez gets the start today against Arizona. He's 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA at Chase Field over seven games. He'll face Arizona Diamondbacks' left-hander Alex Young who makes his Chase Field debut. He won his major league debut in San Francisco on June 27 and has also appeared in one game in relief.

MLB-NEWS-PHILLIES-ARRIETA

Phillies RHP Arrieta to be evaluated for bone spurs

UNDATED (AP) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta (ehr-ee-ET'-uh) has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Sunday, a day after Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the New York Mets. After the game, Arrieta hinted he was having physical problems.

Arrieta hit three Mets batters Saturday night and got into a dustup after plunking Todd Frazier. Arrieta later said that if Frazier was still steamed, "he can come see me and I'll put a dent in his skull."

Elsewhere around the majors:

--Nationals ace Max Scherzer won't pitch in the All-Star Game because of a back injury, although the right-hander intends to represent Washington on the sideline Monday and Tuesday in Cleveland. A three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star, Scherzer struck out 11 over seven shutout innings on Saturday against Kansas City. Afterward, however, he experienced back stiffness.

--Wander Franco, Luis Robert and many of baseball's other top prospects are set to play in the All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland. The showcase has a new setup this year, ditching the U.S vs World format and instead pitting American Leaguers vs. National Leaguers. The game has also been moved to 7 p.m. after usually running Sunday afternoon during All-Star weekend. Former Indians stars Jim Thome and Dennis Martinez will manage the squads.

NBA-NEWs-WIZARDS-BERTANS

Wizards acquire Bertans from Spurs in 3-team deal with Nets

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Forward Davis Bertans has been traded to the Washington Wizards by San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that allowed the Spurs to acquire DeMarre Carroll from the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Bertans ranked sixth in the NBA last season in 3-point shooting percentage, making 42.9 percent of his attempts.

Bertans was a second-round draft pick in 2011, but the Latvian played professionally in Europe until joining San Antonio in 2016. His brother, Dairis, is with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Carroll agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Spurs. The Wizards sent the draft rights to forward Aaron White to Brooklyn in the trade. Washington took White in the second round in 2015 and he has been playing overseas.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Teunissen keeps yellow jersey after team time trial

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Dutch rider Mike Teunissen has kept the Tour de France yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad won the team time trial. Jumbo-Visma riders covered the 17.1-mile stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds. That was 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas' Ineos outfit.

Teunissen, the first Dutch rider to wear the race leader's jersey in 30 years, was a surprise winner of Saturday's opening leg that was marred by a crash near the finish.

After two days in Belgium, the peloton will enter France during Monday's Stage 3 which leads riders from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay in the Champagne region.

NASCAR-COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

Monster Energy, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla - Logano wins first stage

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. (AP) -- Pole-sitter and Cup Series points leader Joey Logano has won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Logano led 37 laps in the 50-lap stage and was the first of four Fords to the finish line. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

The start of the previously postponed NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was moved up 18 minutes because of a threat of rain. It's warm and cloudy at the 2 1/2-mile speedway, but afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast for the 400-mile race. Qualifying was canceled Friday because of lightning, and the race was postponed Saturday night because of steady showers.

NASCAR has run at Daytona during the July 4th weekend since 1959 but is abandoning that tradition in a scheduling shake-up next season. Daytona will instead host the regular-season finale in August, while the holiday weekend race will move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.