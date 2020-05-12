Update on National Guard's role in election, free testing

The polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and National Guard members are some of the people helping out in the 7th Congressional District special election.

A National Guard COVID-19 testing site (WSAW Photo).

The National Guard is helping Tuesday due to a lack of poll workers because of concerns about COVID-19.

"These guard members are serving in their own counties, they have been properly trained just like any other poll worker, and will be wearing civilian clothing, and will observe the physical distancing guidelines that have been established at each polling site," says Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin adjutant general, at a media briefing Tuesday.

Across the 7th Congressional District, 160 guard members are serving as poll workers, helping make sure the election runs smoothly.

We’re also learning more about how the National Guard decides who to test and their role in contact tracing.

Twenty-five teams of guardsmen are conducting testing, and Newschannel 7 has shown you their Portage, Clark and Wood county sites.

One question many people have is why they're not testing children under five years old at the free testing sites around the state.

The guard, along with the Department of Health Services, believes the risk for young kids remains relatively low. While DHS says there's no doubt children can get and spread the virus, it's not worth the trauma of a test for a young child when the concern is focused on older adults.

"That's a pediatric test for children with much smaller anatomy, and better conducted by their pediatrician, and so that's why we have an age limit on that," said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

DHS also says their testing is only effective if there is contact tracing, because it tells us who else may have the virus based on someone's positive test.

The Clark County Health Department says of those 150 people tested in Clark County, all of the tests returned so far are negative for COVID-19.

The health department adds it's only waiting on a few test results to come back.