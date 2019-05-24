Unlikely friendship forms at the YMCA

Every Monday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Sam Maegli and Logan Mackenzie work out at the Woodson YMCA.

Six months ago, Sam’s mom was looking for a fitness trainer for Sam at the YMCA which led her to Logan.

"For Sam he was a perfect fit. They met, Sam started working out with him and they have built a relationship,” Sam’s mother Laurie Maegli said.

But Sam is not a normal client for Logan. Sam lives with a disability that affects his cognitive functions. But with a little hard work, Sam is still able to overcome those challenges.

"I had some nervousness when we both started. But once I educated myself that turned into excitement,” Sam’s Trainer Logan Mackenzie explained.

"His challenges are very profound. But he still carries on really well, and as you can see he still tries to remain very active,” Laurie Maegli added.

For Logan it’s not only an opportunity to train Sam, but a chance to learn from him as well.

"He’s also helped me too. To better understand different obstacles and persevere through it," Mackenzie said.

But Sam appreciates everything that Logan is helping him to do.

"He keeps my body strong, and he keeps it all going on," Sam explained.

It’s a partnership that everyone is hoping to be around for a while.

"Logan better not quit because we'll have to follow him wherever he goes. There's a real bond there, and I hope it continues for a long time," Laurie Maegli added.

