Unleashed dogs create issues for social distancing

Wausau Police Department humane officers expressed their disappointment on Facebook this week as they have seen an up hike of unleashed dogs in neighborhoods.

While they said it has been an issue for a little while, more dogs without leashes have been sighted as more people are home and walking outside. Ashlee Bishop, a Humane Officer with the Wausau Police Department said leashing your dog is the law and should be taken seriously. She said no matter how well a dog is trained it can still run off into the street, by a wild animals or another human.

"That's going to be really hard to keep that six feet if your animals is going up to other people and animals and you have to retrieve them,” Bishop said.

Bishop said these laws are in place to keep everyone safe. Recently a bat with rabies was found in Marathon County. Bishop said she would hate to see rabies become a problem on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having your dog unleashed can also result into fines. A first offense can result in a $120 fine, with a third degree costing $360. While there are certain areas your dog can go collar free, most parks and neighborhood still require them.

Officers say they are doing their best to try and take care of those not abiding by the leashing law.

They are asking the community for help in reporting incidents with photos and videos. You can call (715) 261-7795.

