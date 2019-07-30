UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation pledges to give $30,000 in additional grants

Since 1997, the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation has distributed more than 20,000 grants valued at $48 million across the country to help families pay for things like therapies, surgeries, hearing aids and more, not covered, or fully covered by their commercial health plan.

Recently, UHCCF pledged to give an additional 30,000 life changing grants over the next decade.

On Tuesday, the president of UHCCF, Matt Peterson, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how the foundation helps families.

"There are a lot of diagnoses of care, such as heart conditions, genetic disorders, down syndrome, diabetes, and there's a lot of needs for certain services that might not be covered," Peterson explained.

He was joined by Sandy, the mother of the 20,000th grant recipent, Allie Bourgois.

Allie is a 6-year-old that enjoys riding horses and perfecting her ballerina twirl, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth.

A first-time grant of $2,500 for a Walk-Aide from the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation meant that this high energy and very independent first grader can now walk without an ankle-foot orthosis, something she's worn since age one. Now she's headed wherever her imagination takes her.

"The Walk-Aide device has helped Allie tremendously," Sandy said.

Just this week, Allie was celebrated as the 20,000th grant recipient by UHCCF at its largest single-day fundraiser of the year, Hazeltine Golf Classic in Minnesota.

"The grant itself has been a huge financial burden lifted off of my family," Sandy added. "Anything that can boost her confidence and just help her be a normal 6-year-old girl. She'll now be able to wear any type of shoe she wants."

Peterson said in Wisconsin, UHCCF has processed nearly $950 million in grants over the last decade.

To apply for a grant, visit www.uhccf.org

