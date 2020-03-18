United Way's 211 is open during COVD-19 pandemic

The United Way has always had the 211 program, but it's making sure everyone knows about it. The program helps with referrals on anything from food to emergency info and disaster relief.

The United Way 211 program is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is available statewide. 211 program director Megan Schreiber said the wait time is 10 minutes or less at this moment. The program will help point in you in the right director for resources and needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic will not slow down the 211 program. The workers have the chance to work remotely if they have to.

"The biggest thing that we want people to know is that United Way of Marathon County and United Way 211 are both here to serve the community during this time of need," said Schreiber. "211, in particular, is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We're not shutting down. We're not going anywhere. We will be available to assist anybody that is in need."

To get ahold of the 211 program, all you have to do is call 211 or text your zipcode to 898211. The phone line is open 24/7, and the text line is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.