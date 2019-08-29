United Way encourages sign-up for free prescription savings card

United Way of Marathon County is encouraging people to sign up for a free program for prescription savings.

The Marathon County based program, FamilyWize, can be used by anyone who does not have health insurance for prescription medications or to reduce the costs of medications that may not be covered by insurance.

The program reportedly reduces the cost of prescriptions by an average of 30% or more.

This is a free program, with no enrollment requirements.

Anyone interested in obtaining a FamilyWize card can download one from the United Way website by clicking hereor by stopping at the United Way office.