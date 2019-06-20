United Way, Skyward team up to keep children reading during the summer

Summer break can lead to students losing some of the academic achievement gains they made during the school. In order to combat summer slide organizations in Portage County are coming together to help keep students reading and learning.

United Way of Portage County and Skyward teamed up to encourage reading and educate children about computer science at the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday. It's through a program called Summer Sizzle and it had everyone excited.

"Keep your kids reading during the summer that is goal of this program. You can read to your kids you can read any type of book but just keep reading," explained Kelly Skeels of the United Way of Portage County.

"This is so exciting. I am software engineer by trade. It is so fun to get out here and spend time with these kids and get them excited about what I do which sounds really boring but it's really not but it's actually really cool," said Brian Hicks, software engineer at Skyward.

Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County spent the day doing different activities with the staff from Skyward.

Skyward even created their own children's book they read to the students about computer science. The book is called 'The Code Twins' written by two Skyward employees.

The program continues all summer long with different events each week.