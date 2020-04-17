Unique challenges for paralyzed veterans during the COVID-19 crisis

Many paralyzed veterans and others with serious disabilities, are isolated and stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paralyzed Veterans of America is working to make sure these veterans can get the food and care they need to survive this crisis, but the need for support is growing.

On Friday, we spoke to U.S. Navy veteran and national treasure of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Tom Wheaton. He said paralyzed veterans, including himself, are facing several challenges amid the pandemic.

“It’s feelings of being trapped and terrified. We have caregivers that could get sick. So not only do we feel trapped in our homes, some of us are bed-bound because we don’t have access to wheelchair repair.”

He said these are things everyone with a disability can face.

But, he said, Paralyzed Veterans of America is a lifeline to communicate with its members to make sure they have the financial assistance they need for groceries and supplies, as well as a hospital bed at the VA if needed.

“And any in-home care. We want to make sure that’s safe and available for them,” he added.

PTSD is something that can also cause issues like anxiety and depression, which can lead to suicidal thoughts. PVA reaches out to its members to make sure veterans have everything they need to survive the current crisis and to give emotional support.

“Try to remind ourselves that this can be a fulfilling life, even though it’s a life of paralysis. If we can get through this crisis, there’s a lot of opportunity ahead of us.”

For more information, visit www.helppva.org