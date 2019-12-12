Unharvested crops pose a problem for area snowmobile clubs and trails

The snow-covered ground has snowmobile enthusiasts excited to get out on the trails. In Marathon County, however, the wait will continue for a little while longer as snowmobile clubs try and work around a problem they are facing this season.

A sign at the Nutterville Snow Nuts' shop located in Wausau, WI reminding people to thank farmers for allowing snowmobile clubs to use their land. (12/12/19 WSAW Photo)

“We still have eight to 10 places with corn yet,” said Gus DeBels, president of the Nutterville Snow Nuts. “All of our land that we use for the trails is essentially borrowed by private land owners.”

DeBels says the club is having to work closely with those land owners on an individual basis to make a decision as to what to do with the trails that are impacted by unharvested crops. The Snow Nuts maintain nearly 60 miles of trails, while Marathon County features over 100 miles for riders. According to DeBels, central Wisconsin isn’t the only place struggling with this problem.

“We’ve got it pretty good compared to some clubs in southern Wisconsin,” said DeBels. “Or going out to western Wisconsin where all they have is farm fields.”

While the amount of miles covered by corn may not amount to a lot, it’s the access to other trails in the area that has clubs worried.

“A cornfield may shut down an entire run that may be 11-12 miles,” said DeBels. “Central Wisconsin is a big dump off point for people coming from the south to dump off -- stay -- ride out of here and go north – so if our trails aren’t open it’s affecting clubs to the north of us and businesses in the community where people shop and hang out and stay outside of snowmobiling when they’re up here on a snowmobile trip.”

The Snow Nuts and other clubs are looking at the possibility of paying farmers for the crops they will have to take down in order for the trails to open. James Juedes, a member of the Snow Nuts and a farmer who allows trails to run on his property, thinks this could be a good option for farmers.

“Every little bit helps, and frankly, the way things are, they’ll probably come out ahead doing it this way rather than combining it off and selling it because a lot of the corn out there is of lower quality,” said Juedes. “It’s for the good of the community and the snowmobilers, and most everybody snowmobiles that has corn anyhow so they like doing it.”