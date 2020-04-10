Understanding the difficulties of saying 'no' to holiday visitors

With Easter Sunday arriving amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Tony Evers’ 'Safer at Home' order still in place, the way people observe the holiday has changed for 2020, with churches offering virtual services and health officials encouraging people not to have large family gatherings to celebrate.

A tree in Wausau decorated for Easter (WSAW photo 4/10/2020)

“We don’t want what should be a joyous occasion to turn into something tragic by spreading COVID,” explained Judy Burrows, a public information officer with the Marathon County Health Department. “Somebody could come to this event feeling great but be contagious and that would be a very sad thing for the whole family.

Rachel Zentner is a licensed professional counselor at the Behavioral Health Clinic of Wausau. She says the lack of routine and structure surrounding a traditional event, such as Easter, can lead to some emotional conversations with loved ones, asking them to stay away.

“We’re forced to have boundary conversations right now, and boundary conversations are usually not comfortable,” said Zentner. “There’s a lot of really high emotion around our commitment to our families and to our people.”

According to Zentner, the best way to talk with someone about maintaining social distancing during the spring holiday is to relate to them and let them know they’re not alone in being frustrated about the situation.

“If you can say to somebody, ‘Hey, guess what? I hate this too. I want more than anything to be with you,’” Zentner explained. “Join people in their discomfort and their anger. We need to acknowledge that this is sad; that this is really not comfortable for us. It makes us anxious and nervous.”

Both Zentner and Burrows say it doesn’t all have to be sad and upsetting. The situation allows for people to make new memories and possibly even new traditions, all while staying safe.

“Try some new traditions, try to do something different,” recommended Burrows. “Try getting grandma on FaceTime for the first time and you might find out that it’s a lot of fun and you might be able to connect with grandma a little more often because of FaceTime.”

“We get to be creative! You can bring holiday treats to somebody and leave them on their doorstep,” Zentner said. “Make a ‘Happy Easter’ sign and grandparents can come over and wave outside and you can leave cards that the kids have made for them. There’s lots of ways to do this thing differently if we’re willing to kind of look outside of our tradition.”

