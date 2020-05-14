Uncertainty remains for restaurants despite lifting of Safer at Home ruling

It’s been 17 hours since the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators.

But for businesses how to move forward remains uncertain.

Numerous Wausau area restaurants took to Facebook Thursday morning stating despite having the order lifted, they felt it was best to not offer inside dining just yet.

A message from the owners of the Palms Supper Club in Weston stated in part, “As much as I would LOVE to see all of you. Give and get hugs! Go back to normal....... I truly believe we need to approach this with care and re-open slowly.”

A Facebook post from Basil in Weston had a similar message, “To our customers:

We miss you and know you are excited to come back in to dine. However, we feel it is in the best interest and safety for you and our staff to continue to only do takeout.”

Marathon County is urging people to continue practicing social distancing and personal hygiene. According to a news release, the county is waiting for additional action from the state. In the meantime, it's encouraging local businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines like those from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

In an email to media and local leaders and organizations the Wood County Health Department Director and Health Officer Sue Kunferman stated, “It is our job to protect our community, provide services and take appropriate action as necessary. The Safer at Home order provided us with time to prepare and has been successful in flattening the curve.”

The email states public health will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has the obligation to address any outbreaks or spikes that occur.

“Should this happen, orders may be issued accordingly,” the email stated.

Gov. Tony Evers will hold a joint press briefing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. NewsChannel 7 will televise the event and will stream it on our Facebook page. Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor will also provide remarks and answer questions.

