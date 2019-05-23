Umbrella display returns to downtown Wausau

A summertime staple in downtown Wausau returned Thursday.

Since 2015, hundreds of umbrellas have hung above 3rd Street for the one-block stretch between Washington and Jefferson streets.

The umbrellas display was were the brainchild of Compass Properties’ Mark Craig. Craig was inspired by the colorful floating umbrellas that cover the streets of Agueda, Portugal during its annual Agueda Festival each summer. He thought a display based on the idea might work for downtown Wausau.

For the past few years, the umbrellas remain over 3rd Street until the city’s holiday decorations replace them.

