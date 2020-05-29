UW's Barry Alvarez on George Floyd's death: “A life was lost and it mattered”

“A life was lost and it mattered.”

The man whose name has become synonymous with Wisconsin Badgers’ athletics, Barry Alvarez, took a moment Friday night to shine a light on the pain felt by UW’s African-American students, coaches, and staff in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

“It’s hard to put into words and impossible to relate to,” the UW Director of Athletics wrote. “But make no mistake, it is a priority for our athletic department to make sure that voices are heard and support is provided.”

Alvarez said the actions that led to Floyd’s death while in police custody left him “saddened and angered,” describing the frequency of these situations as “disheartening.”

“Racism and the lack of care for the life of our fellow man must stop,” he said.

The college football hall-of-fame coach used his statement to decry the apparent normalcy some feel toward how members of different races can be treated differently, and called on everyone to help change that situation. He noted how sports is able to bring people of varying backgrounds together to accomplish the same goals.

Alvarez concluded by pledging his department will continue to work with the Minority Student-Athlete Union and other student and staff-led organizations on finding ways to improve and to dedicate resources to improve the experiences of the Badger Athletics family.

