UWSP virtual choir performance unites students and community members

With the semester cut short, many University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point choral students were longing for the chance to sing together one last time.

This week 98 singers from the UWSP choir, UWSP at Wausau choir, and Monteverdi Chorale came together to share their talents through a virtual performance video.

The performance video of the group singing 'The Road Home' has now been shared hundreds of times over the last two days.

Cole Miller, the Director of Choral Activities for the university said what started as a small project quickly became a big ensemble as more and more singers around the community volunteered to participate.

"To see the performance and see all the singers singing that text that talks so much about finding the place where you belong and trying to find your way home again, for all of us who have found our home in music. That really meant a lot,” Miller said.

To make the video possible, all singers were given their part and asked to record themselves singing it alone. All videos were then pieced together to create a full ensemble. Mary Dinkler, a senior choral and general music education major said while the process was slightly awkward, it was worth it for the final result.

"In the moment when you're recording, you're like how is this going to come together? It's like a single voice. Like I don't know how this is going to work. Then you just hear the final product, and you're like wow this is beautiful. And it feels like you're singing in that choir again," Dinkler said.

On top of sharing a beautiful piece with the community, Miller said he was glad he could give the seniors a proper send-off and a final performance they will never forget.