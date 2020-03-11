UWSP to extend spring break due to concerns over COVID-19

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point announced today they will be extending their spring break by one week due to increased uncertainties around the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to students, faculty, and staff, classes will resume March 30. At that point, the university will suspend all in-person classes and shift to alternative delivery methods. This applies to all three UWSP campuses and field stations.

The university will remain open and employees are expected to report to work unless they are ill.

