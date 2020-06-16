UWSP students create free online environmental programming

While in-person programming has been canceled for this summer,

UW-Stevens Point Environmental Education And Interpretation students and the Schmeeckle Reserve are giving families an opportunity to learn something new with 30 free online videos.

Each year the students usually work with the Schmeeckle Reserve to create and lead in-person programming for their capstone classes. When in-person activities were canceled in the spring, the students adapted by creating videos of their presentations, either at home or on location. The result was 23 family nature videos, five preschool videos, and two summer camp activity videos, all available for free online.

“We hope that these videos are providing a little more understanding of what people are experiencing out here. Maybe they didn't always walk the trails a lot or it's their first time here. So we hope that these videos are helping people better understand the environment around us and appreciate it,” Megan Espe, the Outreach Coordinator, and professor for the class said.

These videos range in wildlife topics from outdoor navigation, briding, lawn and gardening tips, and nature-based activities. Meanwhile, the preschool videos offer a more interactive approach with songs and dances.

Overall the group hopes the videos will encourage people to get out and explore their surroundings.

Schmeeckle Reserve’s trails are open to the public from sunrise to sunset and picnic tables near the back Visitors Center which remains closed.

Find student videos and information Click here.