UWSP students, community craft cards and cookies for neighbors and strangers

Students and community members at UW-Stevens Point gathered at the university this morning to write cards and make cookies to cheer people up around the holiday season.

The event was led by CASE, which leads student activities on campus.

“We kind of wanted to give back nationwide, or to a greater community versus Stevens Point, as well as giving back to our own community. So people can see that we’re volunteering and giving our service on campus, around campus and on a greater scale,” said Kyra Johnson, CASE’s student volunteer coordinator.

The cards will be delivered to hospitalized children in the Chicago area, and cookies will go to people in senior living facilities around Stevens Point.

“Often times during the holiday season, it can be a happy time or kind of a lower time for some people. So even just receiving that extra support, that extra friendly reminder that that everything is okay, and you can power through this, especially for children, it gives them a brighter smile on their face,” she said.