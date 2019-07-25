UWSP student advocates for environmental issues in DC

A University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point student was in Washington D.C. Wednesday to advocate for environmental issues.

Noah Flann joined students from across the country. And met with republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill about what they can do for the environment. The trip was hosted by right leaning group american conservation coalition. Flann called it an incredible trip and opportunity to tell congress to take action on climate change and environmental conservation.

"We are just trying to let the free market decide what to do, and coming from northern Wisconsin… lots of lakes, trees it's a beautiful area. This really means a lot to me and I'm really thankful that I got to come out here,” Flann said.

He says tackling environmental issues is important to him so it can be protected for future generations.

