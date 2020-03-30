UWSP staff, students shift to online classes

“It’s definitely helped people see the value of our teaching center,” said UWSP teaching center director Lindsay Bernhagen.

UWSP’s teaching center director Lindsay Bernhagen says that her department had trained about 93 percent of the staff before the complete transition to online teaching, but there were still some challenges the move presented.

“We’ve had to build up a lot of resources pretty fast. A lot of web resources. Doing our best to triage the work and requests that are coming in,” said Bernhagen.

But, Bernhagen says she sees the UWSP faculty and students making the most of the situation.

"UWSP's faculty and staff are very scrappy and very persistent and they will do what they can to make it work, and also students want to work hard too,” said Bernhagen. “They're not just looking at this as 'Oh, now I can just breeze through the end of my semester.' They really want and are craving a good, challenging, rigorous educational experience."

Bernhagen is also interested to see what changes the future holds after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“I think what’s going to happen is that there will be some people that will see that online learning has a lot more potential than it sometimes gets credit for,” said Bernhagen. “On the other hand, people will see that it’s not right for everyone and that it will not replace face-to-face learning.”