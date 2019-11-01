UWSP recognized as only college in Wisconsin accredited in all four fine arts colleges

The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point sits among only 30 other schools in the county that is nationally accredited in all four areas of the Arts. Recently they also became the only college in the state of Wisconsin with the honor as well. While the school has been accredited in the arts for many years, they have had to work hard to keep the title. Criteria, performances and curriculum is regularly judged by the Higher Learning Commission who grants the accreditation.

Despite their high honors, art programming continues to get cut. The programming cuts are always hard on both student, factually and burden opportunities said Valerie Cisler, the Dean of Fine Arts and Communication for UWSP.

"It's really,really difficult. It actually makes it difficult to sleep at night because these are people’s lives. And the quality of their work is so good and the experiences our students have is so high,” Cisler said.

With accreditation in Arts and Design, Music, Dance and Theater the school is able to bring in perspective students from all over the state. Brent Turney, UWSP Music Department Chair said the diversity and support helps to create a unique campus experience.

"All of the arts is supported here at UW- Stevens Point. And it's part of who we are. Sometimes we talk about who is UW- Stevens Point from our point of view. And it's this artistic and natural resource conservation idea that all fits together,” Turney said.

