UWSP professor breaks down the impacts conflict with Iran has here

Professor Edgar Francis at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point says while it appears both the U.S. and Iran are pulling back from the brink of a dangerous situation, that doesn't mean any of this is coming to an end anytime soon.

Professor Edgar Francis in his office at UWSP on January 8, 2020. (WSAW-TV).

"This is extremely important because it has the ability to affect people's everyday lives," explained Edgar Francis, Associate Professor of Middle Eastern History and Islamic Studies at UWSP.

The unstable relationship between both governments has been on-going throughout most of modern history. The current government in Iran can explain some of the tension. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has its origins in this opposition to this very brutal dictator that was supported by the U.S."

Ever since there has been a lot of on-going conflicts between both countries.

"Escalation of tensions has an affect on all kinds of important global events. On a very basic level look at the price of oil over the past 48 hours."

Which can cost you money at the pump but further escalation could cost American lives. "This has the potential to evolve into a full scale war that has the potential to be far more deadly, costlier, and difficult than any in the recent past."

Professor Francis adds that these types of issues are too important for people to just let the government decide what should happen and instead let your lawmakers know what you think should happen.

