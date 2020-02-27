UWSP offers a Taste of Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point wants to give the community a taste of what the state has to offer.
30 local vendor will join at the campus for the annual Tate of Wisconsin 2020, sharing samples of pizza, beer, wine and more. Each year the UWSP Basement Brewhaus student employees sponsor and organize the event, all with the intention to unite the campus and community.
Tickets can be purchased online here or at The Dreyfus University Center at the tickets and information desk. They are $22 for students and $27 for non-students. Ticket prices will increase $5 at the door the day of the event.
Participating vendors this year include:
3 Sheep Brewing
Ale Asylum
Badger State Brewing Company
Bull Falls Brewery
Capital Brewing
Cedar Creel / Wollersheim Wineries
Central Waters Brewing
Ciderboys
Good City Brewing
Hinterland Brewery
Indeed Brewing Company
Lake Louie Brewing
Lakefront Brewery
Milwaukee Brewing Company
MobCraft Beer
Morning Song Baked Goodness
New Glarus Brewing
Northern Oasis Spirits
Nueske’s Appleweeod Smoked Meat
O’so Brewing Company
Point Brewery
Polito’s Pizza
Portesi Pizza
Remedy Bloody Mary Mix
Sand Creek Brewing Co.
Sunset Point Wintery
Upstream Cider
Uwsp Dining Services
Von Stiehl/ Captain’s Walk Wineries
Wisconsin Brewing Company