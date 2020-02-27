UWSP offers a Taste of Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point wants to give the community a taste of what the state has to offer.

30 local vendor will join at the campus for the annual Tate of Wisconsin 2020, sharing samples of pizza, beer, wine and more. Each year the UWSP Basement Brewhaus student employees sponsor and organize the event, all with the intention to unite the campus and community.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at The Dreyfus University Center at the tickets and information desk. They are $22 for students and $27 for non-students. Ticket prices will increase $5 at the door the day of the event.

Participating vendors this year include:

3 Sheep Brewing

Ale Asylum

Badger State Brewing Company

Bull Falls Brewery

Capital Brewing

Cedar Creel / Wollersheim Wineries

Central Waters Brewing

Ciderboys

Good City Brewing

Hinterland Brewery

Indeed Brewing Company

Lake Louie Brewing

Lakefront Brewery

Milwaukee Brewing Company

MobCraft Beer

Morning Song Baked Goodness

New Glarus Brewing

Northern Oasis Spirits

Nueske’s Appleweeod Smoked Meat

O’so Brewing Company

Point Brewery

Polito’s Pizza

Portesi Pizza

Remedy Bloody Mary Mix

Sand Creek Brewing Co.

Sunset Point Wintery

Upstream Cider

Uwsp Dining Services

Von Stiehl/ Captain’s Walk Wineries

Wisconsin Brewing Company

