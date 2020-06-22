UW- Stevens Point named "Bee Campus USA"

UW-Stevens Point becomes the third school in the state and the first in the UW System to be named a "Bee Campus USA".

"You know I’ll be the first to tell you that my colleagues around the state do amazing work, and we are definitely a supportive and collaborative unit,” said Dave Barbier, sustainability coordinator at UWSP. “But we're also very competitive."

Abigail Kreger, a forest management major, who just finished her freshmen year, did the heavy lifting on the project.

"It's a big deal because pollinators are responsible for one in three bites of food,” Kreger said. “And they need to be protected."

A big part of the certification is educating people not just on bees, but all pollinators.

"Pollinators include insects, bats, moths, butterflies, not just bees like everybody thinks,” Kreger said.

Kreger playing such a large role in making this happen so early as a student is impressive, and comes from a passion for the environment, born very early life.

"I've been interested in nature my whole life,” Kreger said. “I've been going camping since I was two years old. And I really like insects, and bees are a big part of the insect world."

Just because the school received the certification, doesn't mean the work stops, especially when so many species of pollinators are in trouble.

"I hope that we can plant some more native pollinator-friendly plants on campus,” said Kreger.

"It is a process-based certification,” said Barbier. “So, it's not like we're a bee campus and now we're done. Quite the opposite, we're a bee campus and now we've got a lot more to do and more responsibility."

The school will also create a website with information related to Bee Campus USA, with service projects, event information, and more.