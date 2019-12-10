UWSP is among UW-System campuses expanding adult education programs

The University of Wisconsin System is expanding options for adult learners.

More than 800,000 Wisconsinites 25 and older have some college credit but do not have a degree according to U.S. Census data. Now the UW-System wants to attract and serve that demographic.

The goal of this new initiative is to double online enrollment and they trying to do that by giving adult students more opportunities. UWSP is working to enhance the experience for adult students by giving them options like hybrid classes and flexible scheduling.

"We have about 13-percent adult students here at UWSP and that's just defined by age; which is above 25," explained Marta Rusten, the Adult Recruitment and Enrollment Specialist at UWSP.

UW-Stevens Point wants to transform the college experience for adults. They are adding two new programs per year in response to market demand until 2025. This will expand programs for adults who wish to continue their education.

They want to give those students as many options to learn as possible. "We offer evening classes, online, hybrid format, and we also offer classes at our Wausau and Marshfield campus," said Rusten.

The goal is to be as flexible as possible for adults who have different schedules than a typical student. "There had been no recruitment of adults it was more if they came they came and now we are systematically trying to support adult students," Rusten said.

The most in demand programs at UWSP for adult students are business programs and forestry.

They are changing it all to make it easier for these non-traditional students.

"We are working on making it all adult friendly," said Rusten.