UWSP holds spring commencement on Saturday

On Saturday the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (UWSP) held its annual spring commencement ceremony for the graduating class of 2019. This year, 1,163 students earned their degree in their chosen studies; the College of Professional Studies had the most graduates.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye, but I will be in touch,” explained Erin Batzler who graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a Minor in Business Admission. “My older brother who is in the Air Force and stationed in Texas was able to come to the graduation and so was one of my grandmas.”

Hundreds of family and friends packed the school grounds throughout the day. Due to the number of graduates, two commencement ceremonies were held at different times. The first one began at 9 a.m. and the other started at 2 p.m. each one lasting roughly two hours.

"It feels like the last day of summer camp and everyone is leaving and you’re saying goodbye,” laughed Aaron Zimmerman who graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science and Communication Arts. “It is sad because it’s the end but its also a beginning.”

Both Batzler and Zimmerman said they were excited to move on to the next chapter in life and plan to live in the Stevens Point area.

"I'm looking for a position in the Office of Admissions and Requirements at UWSP,” stated Zimmerman. “After being here for four years, I fell in love with the campus, the students and the community. So I want to stick around and bring in more students to UWSP and help out in any way I can. "

Batzler tells NewsChannel 7 she accepted a full-time job opportunity at the place she interned with during her last semester of college.

“It’s exciting to continue working with the Cyber Security Company called Wildcardcorp,” shared Batzler.

According to UWSP, 56% of all graduates on Saturday were Male and 44% were Female. The oldest graduate was 58 years old and the youngest was 20 years old.