UWSP helps community celebrate Earth Day at home

The University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point Office of Sustainability is on a mission to help the community celebrate 50 years of Earth Day at home.

Throughout April the office prompted the community with their 'Pointers for the earth photo campaign', asking students and faculty to share pictures and videos of themselves saying why they love the earth. Those pictures will be put into a video played today at their virtual keynote speaker presentation.

The virtual Presentation is open to all and kicks off today at 3:00 p.m. led by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barns.

UWSP also held a pollinator photo and drawing contest last week for all ages.

Gabi Blowerk with the office of sustainability said these events are all in an effort to get the community to look at the world around them.

"It's an issue that effects everyone. I mean we all live on earth, so we all have a duty to take care of it. And I think it's out duty to help everyone realize it's our responsibility to take care of our planet," Blowerk said.

Throughout the month the school also raised 2,500 dollars for the National Forest Foundation to plant trees through the nation.

Bolwerk said there are so many ways you can celebrate earth day from home by going on a walk to pick up garbage, planting flowers, or making birdhouse to put outside.

"Even though we are all stuck in our little area and we have to social distance, that doesn't mean we can't do anything for earth day. If anything it's a greater opportunity. I think the door is wide open for us to impact our little backyard habitats or just our neighborhood event," Blowerk said.

To get more information UWSP Earth Day events check out their Facebook page.

