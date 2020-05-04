UWSP dance students create socially distanced dance project after performance is cancelled

Dance students at UW-Stevens Point are finding a creative way to finish out their final project.

Still from UWSP Dance 304 class project (WSAW Photo courtesy UWSP).

When students in Dance 304 were forced to go home for the year, they got creative and came up with a video that captures the time we’re living through, while also showcasing what they’ve learned in the program. Because they couldn’t dance together, they created an outdoor, socially distanced piece.

“All of a sudden when we found out we wouldn’t be going back, I think that was a shock to all of us, and we’re like, ‘Wait, I thought I still had 8 more weeks,’” said senior Megan Carver, who worked on editing the video together for her class.

They’re having to adapt to practicing in spaces they never thought could be used for dance class.

“I’ve been taking ballet in my brother’s bedroom, or modern in the garage,” said senior Anastasia Demco.

Carver and Demco both have extensive dance backgrounds and plan to continue dancing after graduation. But their last dance performance in school was cancelled because of COVID-19. Their professor, Michael Estanich, had to shift the final project online.

“There’s such a call and response in dancing and dance teaching that I think is so vital,” said Estanich, who’s been teaching dance at UWSP for 15 years.

"Spending the time together to move whether it's live or in a virtual space is so necessary to feel grounded and connected," he said.

In spite of the loss, they got creative, crafting a contemporary modern dance with only one instruction: pass your last dance move onto the next performer. The dance is inspired by a project called Exquisite Corps led by choreographer and dancer Bebe Miller.

“I feel like there would’ve been a lot more collaboration between us. But I feel like now we’re still collaborating, but in a very different, individual way and bringing us all together in a different way than I think it would be if we were all just working together,” said Carver.

Students found themselves exploring new dance environments. Demco chose a rain-soaked pier as her location.

“I would have never even thought about going outside and dancing on a pier. Let’s try something different because this whole entire experience is different, so why not keep trying different things,” she said.

Estanich sees the final image of Carver suspended in the air as a metaphor for the times.

“She’s suspended in air, she’s on the precipice of what was and what is to come, and we’re stuck in that moment. And there’s such serenity in her expression, but also desire,” he said.

The video was posted on the dance department’s Facebook page , where the community reached out with their support.

“It’s cool to see how people have reacted to it and how big of an impact we’ve had,” Carver said.

To watch the full performance, click here .