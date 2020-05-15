UWSP celebrates seniors online amidst a postponed commencement ceremony

As classes finish up for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the university is encouraging seniors to celebrate their accomplishments online.

While commencement was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, The university has made the decision alongside their student government to postpone graduation, giving students the opportunity to walk the stage in their cap and gown.

“At Point, we have a very tight-knit community, and it doesn’t matter if the graduation is in August or even December. We are prioritizing having it in person and all together,” Morgan Jeidy the former Student Government Association President said.

At this time a date has not been set for the official ceremony.

In the meantime, UWSP has been celebrating on social media to show graduates they are special.

"Even though it’s not the traditional way of what we might have imagined throughout our time here, it’s still is really cool that people are recognizing us and understanding that we're still graduating but it’s not happening at a formal ceremony just yet,” Ashlyn Straka a senior intern with the Office of Admissions And Recruitment said.

From Facebook filters and Zoom backgrounds to TikTok dances, students and their families are being encouraged to show their Pointer pride on all social media. Strake said it has been fun to watch everyone’s profile pictures changes throughout the week.

With commencement originally slotted for this weekend, administration for the university said they are planning a surprise for students on Facebook Saturday. Al Thompson, the vice chancellor for Student Affairs said this virtual pre-party to the graduation looks to give students the closure and moment of recognition they deserve until they can walk the stage.

“We’re talking 1,300 graduates for May that we will find a way to have that moment happen. We will find a way,” Thompson said.