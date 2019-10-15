UWSP celebrates 125 years of education during homecoming week

The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point is celebrating 125 years this year in many ways throughout the week. For the milestone, the campus has arranged a few special events. To commemorate the school’s history is the 125 Years of Education in Stevens Point Gallery exhibit in the Edna Carlsten gallery. Displayed is memorabilia and antiques once seen on campus. Over the last 125 years Stevens Point has housed five different schools on its campus. The gallery looks to showcase the schools 5 eras. Cari Elza, co-coordinator of the exhibit said homecoming is the perfect time for students and alumni to reflect on the school’s history.

"Understanding where we've been will help us understand where were going next. And it's our hope for alumni that they will recognize eras that they've experienced,” Elza said.

Sunday, October 20th is the last day to check out the exhibit at the University. In 2019 UWSP also celebrates Albertson Hall being on campus for 50 years and 50 years of international programming.

Also new to homecoming week this year is the 125th Pointer Gala to honor distinguished alumni. The gala also looks to highlight those logged their community service hours to participate in the 125 Thousand Hours Challenge. Laura Gehrman-Rottier, the director of alumni affairs said recognizing the impact that Pointers have on the community is important.

"125 years in higher education, 125 years in Stevens Point. You know, we have our roots here. Pointers started here and they've grown to impact the entire country, the entire world really,” Gehrman-Rottier said.

Finally to celebrate alongside alumni during Saturday’s football game, the university will have a check-in tent for alumni.

For a full list of events happening throughout the week visit UWSP’s homecoming events page.