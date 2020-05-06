UWSP career counselor advises adapting to different paths as students navigate unfavorable job market

If you have a job during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might consider yourself one of the lucky ones. Now imagine graduating from college and trying to navigate getting hired.

Newschannel 7 talked with a UW-Stevens Point student and career counselor doing just that.

UWSP’s assistant director of career services, Sue Kissinger, says the current job market is even more uncertain for students than the Great Recession of 2008, which means it's more important than ever for them to be open-minded and adapt to jobs available.

The job market is uncharted territory, even for job market experts.

"I've been at UWSP for 28 years now. This is the first time we've dealt with anything like this," said Kissinger. “I look at some of the list of students who have had offers rescinded, and they’re some of our top students.”

Graduating senior Mikkalyn Hafner of Antigo found her job at the career fair. The business student had thought about event planning, and says she may have landed at a chamber of commerce if it weren’t for the pandemic.

"Events are cancelled, so it was kind of where, I have this awesome marketing background from a super awesome business school and I just kind of had to pivot my plan. And then I ended up in an awesome place where I think I’m going to be super happy," she said.

After her interview was pushed back a month, Hafner got the marketing job she wanted.

"Definitely very nerve wracking, made me definitely nervous because obviously it's always been my goal to get my job before I graduated, and for a while, for about a month actually, it seemed like, okay, that’s probably not going to be the new reality anymore," she said.

It's a job she says wouldn't have been possible without experience she got through three internships.

"I think having an internship is probably the most important thing I did in terms of getting my position," she said.

With some internships cancelled, Kissinger is telling students to take advantage of free online courses, certificates or volunteering opportunities.

"Do some things that are going to set them out, so that when an employer asks, 'What did you do during the COVID-19 pandemic?' you can say, 'I was able to do this, and this and this,' and they'll see that you adapted," she said. “You can’t have ‘this is the job I’ve always wanted.’ Because you know what? That job will be there down the road. Get some other skills so that you can really show all the awesome things you did.”

She says students should adapt and plan for various scenarios.

"What if we open normally? What if we open but we can’t have gatherings of more than 50 people? If you can think broadly about what you can do, there are so many directions you can go. So we're encouraging students to think and pivot and be flexible."

Kissinger is advising students to look at businesses that are essential and how they can be part of an operation that's done a good job of making itself useful during this time.

“There are companies that have essential things that are happening. And we need to figure out how to get our students connected to them,” she said.

UWSP will continue to offer individual career advising sessions throughout the summer.