UWSP cancels events through May 24, restricts public access

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, and to prevent its spread, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is canceling all campus-sponsored events through Sunday, May 24. That's the end of the academic year. As for spring commencement, any change will be decided with the UW System.

While UWSP's three campuses are open, the public is being asked not to use the facilities or services for the next few months. Visitors with official business will be allowed. The Dreyfus University Center is still open for business.

As for Schmeeckle Reserve, walking trails are open, but the Visitors Center is closed until further notice. Also, the Spring Candlelight Hike Festival, scheduled for May 1, has been canceled.

The Allen Fitness Center and Champions Hall Fitness Center are open to paid members who use social distancing and with groups no larger than 10.

The Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic will be closed effective Wednesday, for all in-person appointments until further notice. Clients can continue to drop off hearing aids for repair at the clinic office during regular business hours. Clinic staff will contact current clients, and their families, to discuss treatment options. If you have questions, call the clinic office at 715-346-3667.

The Helen Godfrey University Child Learning and Care Center is closed through March 27 for spring break. A decision about reopening is coming soon.

The Gesell Institute is closed.

Placement tests for incoming students at UW-Stevens Point set for March 21, April 4, April 25 and May 9 have been canceled. An email notification will be sent to registered students for next steps.

UW-Stevens Point is working on issuing refunds for those who purchased tickets for events scheduled through the end of the semester. Information will be shared when it becomes available.

All three of UW-Stevens Point campuses will shift to online and alternate delivery of classes through the end of the spring semester, beginning Monday, March 30.

Students are encouraged to return or remain at their permanent residence after spring break. Those who have no other housing options, no access to technology needed for coursework or special family health circumstances may return to residence halls. Additional details will be provided for those choosing to move out of the residence halls.

