UWSP begins online classes Monday

The University Of Wisconsin -Stevens Point students officially begin their classes online while keeping safe off-campus Monday.

The university has been working with students to fulfill all needs to ensure a good finish to the semester. While buildings are mostly closed many services such as tutoring and counseling can schedule video chat appointments.

Toy Seppelt, the dean of students said while pointers may be apart, he hopes the students still feel united and know that the university is there to help.

“You’re not out there alone. We are here and committed to you. If you need something just ask us,” Seppelt said.

UWSP.edu/coronavirus is a website devised by the university to answer any and all questions students might have. If you require more information you can always call or fill out the form on the website.

