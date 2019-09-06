UWSP Wausau campus hosts 'Food Truck Fridays' until Oct. 11

A new initiative at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point in Wausau hopes to bring the campus and public together through food.

During the next six weeks, all different types of food trucks will be on campus between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for lunch on Fridays.

Dozens of people came out for the event to enjoy the weather and get lunch.

Ann Herda-Rapp is the campus executive and professor of sociology at UWSP-Wausau. She said it’s the first time they’ve done something like this.

"We have vendors here today to bring community members to campus, we have students out, have some fun and eat some food to enjoy some weather and kick off the weekend,” Herda-Rapp explained.

The event is every Friday until Oct. 11. They plan to have at least five different types of food trucks.

