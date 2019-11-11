UWSP Veterans Day event honors past, present vets

Across country and right here in central Wisconsin ceremonies were held to pay respect to those that have served our country in uniform.

UW-Stevens Point veterans both past and present were honored. On Monday, a roll call was taken for UWSP veterans that were no longer with us in a room full of past, present and even future service members.

A Marine Veteran and UWSP associate Tyler Pozolinski says he wanted to honor former veterans in a special way. "I just had the idea and thinking of roll call that my battalion did when i was coming back from Afghanistan and what more we could do for UWSP veterans."

Pozolinski says it's important to say more than just thank you. "Instead of just saying thank you for your service, try and just talk to them about what they are comfortable with sharing because a lot of them would love to talk about it."

The ceremony wasn't just about remembering, retired veteran Jon Weiler had a message to share with these vets. "Once we get out of service or retire our signature is still valid so we are still required to serve in some way, shape, or form."

He encourages all veterans to take up leadership roles in their community and says we all should continue to celebrate and thank those brave men and women who serve.

"You need to make sure you thank them because without their service and without their sacrifice we wouldn't be who we are," said Weiler.

If you know of fallen veteran who had attended UWSP you are asked to submit their name so they can be honored in a future memorial on campus.

