UWSP Tutoring-Learning Center offers a help for every student

The Tutoring-Learning Center at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point is open once again. This service is for struggling students or those in need of a refresher. The student tutors each specialize in one subject to give the best help possible. Keegan Brighton, a tutoring mentor at the TLC said while the tutors may not be certified, they have the skills to make studying a little easier.

"When we do our tutoring it's not me teaching you. I don't have a Ph.D. I'm not an expert. All I know is I took the class, I did well in it and I'm pretty good at studying. But I'm really good at tutoring you and helping you to get through. So I'm not gonna just tell you the answer, but I know the questions I need to ask to the get you on the right path,” Brighton said.

The UWSP campus offers three types of tutoring for help. This includes paid one-on-one sessions, free group tutoring and drop in sessions. Group session can be set up by professors. The drop in tutoring allows students to stay as long as needed for any subject. The center offers assistance in math and science, study skills, technology, writing, reading, humanities and social sciences. Brighton said the best part about the program is seeing a student finally click with the information.

"You sit down with them for half-an-hour and you present them a problem that they had no idea what to do, and they do it perfectly like a snap. And then you can hear the gears click and there's a chunk! And then they are done. They got it, and they are so happy and it's amazing to watch someone do that,” Brighton said.

The center received about 24,000 visits from 2017 to 2018. They help roughly 35% of students on campus and are located in the Albert Academic Building. The TLC also offers a writing lab, LEAP mentoring program, and help in world languages.