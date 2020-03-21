UWSP Chancellor postpones spring commencment due to COVID-19 pandemic

The UWSP chancellor announced Friday that spring commencement is postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is the letter posted to the university's website:

The spread of the coronavirus has compelled us to make choices to keep the health of our students, their families, our employees and our communities a top priority. With a directive from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to restrict gatherings of more than 10 people, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has made the difficult decision to postpone our Saturday, May 16, spring Commencement ceremonies.

As a dad and grandfather, I understand the importance of this milestone to our graduates and their families. I always enjoy seeing our students walk across the stage, many being first in their families to do so. Our supportive faculty and staff applauding our graduates before the ceremony, our student speakers reflecting with their peers and the pure joy of parents and loved ones make Commencement a remarkable occasion.

Consulting with our Student Government Association, we are planning on holding an in-person ceremony in August, early September or a later time, depending on the spread of COVID-19.

We will communicate more with students, faculty and staff members as soon as a date can be determined. Chancellor's Leadership and Albertson Award ceremonies will be rescheduled in tandem with Commencement.

Degrees will be conferred at the end of the spring semester regardless, so it's important to apply for graduation through accesSPoint. The approval of spring degrees will follow the same timeframe as in past years. We anticipate diplomas will be mailed to the student's home address four to six weeks after final exams.

For the latest information, please see our commencement website for updates and the UW-Stevens Point coronavirus webpage.

Thank you for your understanding, as well as your perseverance through these trying times. We are proud of your dedication to complete your degree despite this disruption to your lives and your learning.

Sincerely,

Bernie Patterson

Chancellor