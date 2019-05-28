UW president voices frustration with budget

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says he feels like he's been "kicked in the shins" after Republicans who control the Legislature's budget committee approved spending $69 million less on UW than Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

The budget committee voted Tuesday to increase funding over two years by $58 million, $45 million of which will only be given after lawmakers approve how UW wants to spend it.

Cross says he is "really frustrated and disappointed" after lawmakers had told him until Thursday that he UW's budget proposal was reasonable. Lawmakers on Tuesday killed proposals to address high-demand areas including nursing and engineering.

Cross says, "The Legislature missed an opportunity to meet the future needs of the state." Cross calls the committee's decision "shocking" and "very short-sighted."

