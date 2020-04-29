UW offers free application period for 2-year colleges systemwide

The University of Wisconsin System is offering an 11-day free application period for anyone applying to one of its two-year campuses for fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters.

The free application period will run June 5–15.

“We understand this is an extremely difficult time, and prospective students are faced with complicated decisions as they think about attending a UW System university this fall,” President Ray Cross stated. “We hope that by offering this free application period to our two-year campuses, those decisions are a little easier.”

According to a news release, while the UW System recently announced changes to its application process in response to the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing the application fee, this free application period was being planned prior to those changes.

