UW hockey coach raises money to fight cancer

The second annual Casting for Kids fundraiser kicked off Saturday morning with a fishing tournament on Madison's lakes.

The fundraiser, organized by UW Madison's hockey coach Mark Osiecki, combines Osiecki's love for fishing with his passion for helping others.

"It just hits home, it really hits home, and you can see a smile on someone's face, and that's really what it's all about," Osiecki said.

The event wraps up with a dinner, auctions and a raffle.

All the money raised goes to American Family Children's Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Even some UW students got on board, helping sell raffle tickets and show off the auction items.

"It's just really great helping out the community and volunteering for something that's really important, and a lot of people struggle with, with their children, so, it's cool to give back," said Bridget Hammett, one of the volunteers.

In its first year, the event raised $62,000, and Osiecki hopes to keep growing it.

"Get out here, make a difference with the families and kids of the children's hospital and the cancer center, that's what it's all about, and if we can raise that awareness, and continue to raise funds for it, every little bit helps," he said.

The fundraising goal this year is $100,000. Osiecki said he hopes his event gets big enough to host in the Kohl Center or the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum.