UW basketball coach Howard Moore sitting out 2019-20 season because of injuries

UW Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Howard Moore will not be coaching during the upcoming 2019-2020 season, according to a statement released by his family Monday.

Moore will be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility, as he continues to recover from a deadly car crash involving his family in May.

Moore also recently underwent cardiac arrest during an ambulance ride from his home in Madison.

“The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched. Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers,” the family said in the statement.

On May 26 Moore, his wife, daughter and son were driving at night on M-14 in Superior Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit, when a wrong-way driver smashed into their car.

The vehicle caught fire, and only Moore and his son escaped with their lives. His wife and daughter were pronounced dead.

Moore and his son were later hospitalized.