UW alumna who wrote ‘Friends’ theme song, ‘September’ dies at 72

The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song as well as Earth, Wind and Fire's "September" died Tuesday.

Allee Willis was 72.

Willis was also a graduate of UW-Madison in 1969. Just this fall Willis was a guest conductor with the UW Marching Band.

According to the Wisconsin Alumni Associated in a statement:

“We’ve lost an amazing alumna and true Badger. Her energy was boundless. We are so grateful that she shared her talents with the world. Allee was truly one of a kind.”

Among her many awards, Willis was a two-time Grammy winner, for “The Color Purple” as best musical theater album in 2016 and for her contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop” soundtrack decades earlier.

Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind and Fire. Willis was known for "Boogie Wonderland" as well.

She also collaborated with James Brown, Patti LaBelle and The Pointer Sisters.

She grew up in Detroit, where she said would sit on the lawn of Motown’s headquarters and study what she heard coming through the walls.

Willis is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Her cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.