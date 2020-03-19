UW System schools to refund housing, dining for remainder of spring semester

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is announcing that all UW System institutions will refund prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester. This will be for students who have vacated their universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, classes are being delivered through alternative methods.

Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and will be issued by the close of the spring semester.

The funds will be credited toward future semesters. A refund is not an option because of rules related to the awarding of federal financial aid.

