UW System makes applying for fall semester easier

The University of Wisconsin System announced a series of admission policy changes that will make it easier for students to enroll this fall.

The changes include reducing the undergraduate application fee effective immediately, accepting unofficial high school transcripts for admission consideration, and holding students harmless for changes in admissions testing, grading formats, and other standard requirements.

“We know this is a challenging time for our high school seniors,” said UW System President Ray Cross. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that students who want to enroll in our universities this fall can enroll.”

The UW system is also expanding its efforts to ensure students have resources available to help guide them now and into the fall semester. The system’s UW Help website will offer information about all 13 universities in the UW system as well as virtual services to assist with the admission process.

In response to recent educational disruptions, UW universities are also taking the following steps to provide even greater access for students:

• An immediate reduction of the $50 per university undergraduate application fee to $25 for Summer 2020 and beyond (with the exception of UW-Madison).

• Making application fee waivers available for students experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Students who need a fee waiver simply need to contact the UW university to which they are applying and request one.

• Acceptance of unofficial transcripts for admission consideration and additional flexibilities in submitting other application materials.

• Holding students harmless for circumstances out of their control such as the cancellation of ACT or SAT testing dates, or a high school or college moving to a pass-fail grading system.

• Taking campus visit programs online and providing virtual tours.