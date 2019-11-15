UW Students Protest Professor's Return

Hundreds of students and faculty members from UW Madison, are protesting the return of a professor, whose actions they say led to a students suicide.

Dr. Akbar Sayeed is coming back to campus, after a two year suspension. Sayeed will be doing administrative work in the Engineering Dean's office.

However, many believe that Sayeed should not have been allowed to come back and should have been fired three years ago. In 2016, John Brady committed suicide while working on campus in the college of engineering.

The university launched an investigation and discovered that Sayeed, who was Brady's lab director, violated the policy on hostile and intimidating behavior.

The protesters are asking that a new investigation be opened up, but UW says that no new investigations will happen unless new allegations come up.

