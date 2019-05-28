UW Stevens Point students to be part of health scholarship program

Some local UW Stevens Point students are being selected for a new health scholarship program.

The new partnership between the university and Marshfield c\Clinic Health System is meant to support, educate and train aspiring health care professionals in Central Wisconsin.

University leaders say starting this fall ten students will take part in the two year program.

They will have the opportunity to work with patients and have the opportunity to participate in research.

Students were recognized at their department awards ceremony this spring and will get a $1000 scholarship for each year in the program.

