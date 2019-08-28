UW-Stevens Point introduces strategy to increase enrollment for 2020

It's almost time for back to school at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson is giving faculty and staff a look at his plans for improving enrollment this year.

The school struggled with a record low number of students last year, but they plan to add a Chief Marketing Officer and roll out a new digital branding campaign this semester.

“The first phase will be aimed at the digital world, where all of our prospective students live. It will be critical for the campus to own the U-W-S-P identity and integrate the branding into all of our activities.”

Chancellor Patterson pointed to the success of the recent capital campaign, which exceeded its goal and raised about forty-one million dollars to increase scholarships and program funding. The chancellor says their plans will begin immediately by changing the admissions recruitment plan for 2020.