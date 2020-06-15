UW-Stevens Point campuses see spike in fall enrollment

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses are experiencing a surge in enrollment at all three of its campuses for the fall semester.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is experiencing a surge in enrollment at all three of its campuses for the fall semester.

Enrollment numbers have increased by 34% at the Stevens Point campus, while they have increased by 32% in Wausau and 17% at Marshfield’s campus from one year ago.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to make our campus safe and to make it welcoming to our students and to our faculty and to our staff,” UWSP Chancellor Bernie Patterson said.

The increase of enrollment this year comes after the schools experienced a downward trend in enrollment in prior years.

“I think it just further reinforces that our campus and our community are resilient and so we’ve overcome many obstacles whether it was budget cuts and or the struggles related to the Coronavirus,” UWSP Director of Admissions and Recruitment Marc Young said.

UWSP Director of Enrollment Operations Laura Bell said the upward trend in enrollment has to do with the universities’ flexibility, their reach, and relationships with students, and analyzing data from previous years to help better their campuses.

“We listen to students and we adjust based on what they need and… what we heard from students is they want flexibility,” Bell said.

Along with the increase in enrollment, UWSP is in the middle of preparing to have students back on campus for the fall as well.

The university plans to offer a mix of in-person classes along with online classes for the fall to allow students to go back to campus.

Patterson said it’s important to offer both options so students can come back to campus if they would like or they can complete their courses online if they feel safer and healthier that way.

“Our team has done great work in preparing us for this fall and campuses in Wausau, Marshfield and in Stevens Point are ready to receive those students,” Patterson said. “It’s hard to express how excited we are.”

Class sizes will be no more than 50 students large and students will also be encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Lecture halls over the size of 50 will be online to reduce the risk of a large gathering.

Students will also be asked to complete a questionnaire about their symptoms each day to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy.

“You will still have that on-campus experience, it’s just gonna look a little bit different,” Bell said.

All three of the campuses are still accepting applications from students for the fall semester.